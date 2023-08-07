LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our KLBK Blitz Previews in Class 2A, Division Two with the 2022 State Semifinalists, the New Home Leopards.

Despite loosing some key players due to graduation, it’s more like a reload rather than a rebuild for New Home as they bring back a total of 14 starters on each side of the ball and have underclassman with varsity experience.

Expect the offense to be high tempo and aggressive as Quarterback Caleb Cook is back under center as last season Cook threw close 3,000 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Expect the ultimate senior leadership from Brazos Beck, Logan Addison and others who bring the experience, physicality and speed to both sides of the ball.

This year the Leopards are hungry and confident as they want to not just to continue on the momentum from last season, they want to build upon it and bring back that state championship to the New Home community.