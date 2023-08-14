LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our Blitz Previews in District 3-2A Division Two with the Ralls Jackrabbits.

This year’s Ralls team is ready to look to stay on top of their district and make an even deeper playoff run this year under Head Coach Xavier Rangel who enters his fifth season coaching the Jackrabbits.

They have a handful of upperclassman and guys with varsity experience as junior quarterback Gunner Hitt is back under center, will be a leader for the Jackrabbit offense.

One of the strengths of this year team is the size of the offensive and defensive line as it will have tons of experience with Zach Keith and a few others who will be leaders in that battle of the trenches on both sides of the ball.