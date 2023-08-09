LUBBOCK, TX- Before the start of the 2023 High School Football season kicks off, KLBK Sports will be out at various practices to preview our local teams.

We continue our KLBK Blitz Previews in with the Southland Eagles who are back and ready to compete in a very competitive district.

With 10 total starters returning on each side of the ball, the goal for this year’s team is to continue to trust the process and clinch a spot in the playoff as last year the Eagles were just one win away from earning their post-season ticket.