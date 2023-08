LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech travels to Lawrence to face Kansas on Nov. 11.

The Red Raiders won last year’s meeting but didn’t have to face Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels, who was sidelined with an injury.

Cole Banker takes a closer look at the Kansas offense that returns most of its starters including Daniels and Devin Neal, who are both on the Mawwell Award watch list with Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough.