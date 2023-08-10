LUBBOCK,TX- In the 2022 football season the powerhouse 1-2 running back duo, Tahj Brooks and Sarodorick Thompspon, were unstoppable putting up seven touchdowns a piece and rushing for a combined 1,375 yards and both averaged almost five yards per carry. Brooks returns for a fourth season at Texas Tech and Thompson has moved on in hopes to play on Sundays, so the stage is set for Brooks to take the reins once again.

Brooks has led the Red Raiders in rushing yards for two consecutive seasons and he says this year he plans to surpass 1,000 yards his senior year.

“The whole country is about to find out what Tahj Brooks is about,” running backs coach Kenny Perry said.

If Brooks were to lead the team for a third season in rushing yards it will be the first time since 2010 when Baron Batch did it.

“Tahj is kind of that guy that people say ‘well ya he leads by example’,” Perry said, “well ya know what I don’t believe in that. I want Tahj to lead by example and be more vocal because you got to have people that step up and say things in the hard situations. And like I said the most important thing is he’s become more of a vocal leader.”

Although Brooks was rated the highest-graded offensive player for the Red Raiders last year, not just Lubbock is keeping an eye on Brooks’ stats this season. Brooks was placed on the Doak Walker Award watch list, which is the only award that requires the athlete to be in good academic standing.

“He’s a phenomenal kid,” Perry said. “He comes from a great family. If there’s more of a deserving guy, great teammate, I’m going to be on my platform because he deserves all the recognition. He deserves that.”

Though Brooks isn’t alone when it comes to getting touches and clenching first downs, he’s joined this year by returning sophomore Cam’Ron Valdez. Valdez isn’t new to Tech’s offense in fact he had 18 carries for 169 yards last season averaging 9.4 yards per carry.

“That’s the speedster in the room,” Brooks said. “He’s probably faster than me, he’s got great hands, great vision. He’s definitely going to be special I can’t wait to see.”

Valdez has awaited his turn for the starting spot only playing in four games last season, but there are several other guys that are chomping at the bit in fall camp to be the third guy carrying the ball.

The freshman JMaury Davis and Anquan Willis have both turned heads at practice and been brought up amongst the veterans in the room, but redshirt freshman Bryson Donnell appeared in three games last year with 16 carries for 72 yards.

“Bryson Donnell – that’s the guy that I say he’s my little twin or whatever,” Brooks said. ”He’s going to come in and work. He’s getting better the mental side and physical side.”

Though Donnell and Brooks’ style of rushing is similar, one thing Coach Perry says that set Brooks apart is his pass protection in Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley’s offense. Another change that’s been a point off focus in the offseason is the offensive line and how it should set the run game up for even more success this season.

“We needed to be able to hand the ball to Tahj on third and one,” Kittley said, “instead of have the quarterback run game to be able to add that in the hat.”

Brooks said himself he’s expecting a tremendous growth in the O-line that will contribute to open lanes and a faster offense for the running backs room.