“If you’re going to play in a championship, then you’re going to have to be good in the O-line and the D-line,” Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire said.

One major point of emphasis in the offseason for the Red Raiders, starting from the end of the bowl game though fall camp right now, is improving the offensive line. Offensive Coordinator Zach Kittley likes to run a fast-paced offense and, starting quarterback Tyler Shough proved last season he also likes the run game a little bit. Though in Shough’s third season starting for the Red Raiders he has yet to start and finish a season without being injured.

“Definitely don’t want to live in the quarterback run game world,” Kittley said, “which again I think you’re going to see that’s going to help – the offensive line that we just talked about is going to help this year – being able to hand Cam and Tajh the ball and letting those guys run.”

This is the goal for the Red Raiders; clear holes and allow the running backs to go to work. With this in mind, O-line coach Stephen Hamby tested the waters last year right before the bowl game moving center Dennis Wilburn over to guard. When they were running the new look with Caleb Rogers at center, Wilburn blew up the defensive end and running back Tajh Brooks walked into the end zone.

“We are working on starting and ending the game,” Wilburn said. “It’s going to start with us five so we have to be the strongest unit on the team, that’s why we’ve been working so hard.”

Coach McGuire said this adjustment moving Wilburn over allows for much more freedom, and when Wilburn has more freedom to block McGuire says he’s got a ‘mean streak’ on the field. Working like a charm at the time, fast forward to the spring and Tech picks up transfer center Rusty Staats from Western Kentucky.

“What he’ll do for the younger centers in the room is something I can’t create myself,” Hamby said. ”He’s going to be rolling, he’s going to be talking wreckless, and you’ll love it.”

However these aren’t the only changes we’ll be seeing this year on the O-line; Caleb Rogers and Monroe Mills will be switching sides at tackle. In the 10 guys total in this offensive line group nine of them have already started in college games bringing a lot of experience to this year’s squad.

“Now we can work on different techniques at different times instead of we have to learn the basics and we have to learn like step ‘A’,” Hamby said. We’re way past that now. It’s not much of a job anymore instead we are running out there and beating up on people and it’s really fun to do.”