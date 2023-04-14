NORMAN, OK- The Texas Tech baseball team knocked in seven runs in the 10th inning to pick up a road victory against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday night.

Gavin Kash solidified himself as the Big 12’s best homerun hitter to get Texas Tech on the board. In the top of the 2nd, Kash would hit his conference-leading 14th home run of the season to make it 2-0. The Red Raiders would lead going to the bottom of the 3rd when the Sooners roared to life. Oklahoma would knock in 3 RBIs to take back control going into the top of the 7th.

In the inning, Tracer Lopez would tie the game at 4 a piece by scoring on a wild pitch. Gage Harrelson would then knock in an RBI off of a triple to give Texas Tech the lead once more.

The red Raiders would lead by one run in the bottom of the 9th, but a Jackson Nicklaus single would score a Sooner run to tie the game, and ultimately send it to extra innings.

Texas Tech started the top of the 10th in a big way thanks to a Zac Vooletich double. Nolan Hester would capitalize on that opportunity, driving in Hudson White to give the Red Raiders a 7-6 lead. Later that inning, Gavin Kash would once again come up big with a grand slam, That would be the cherry on top of a seven-run 10th inning and a 13-7 victory for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech will take on Oklahoma once again Saturday. First Pitch is slated for 4:00 P.M. in Norman.