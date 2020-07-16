3 Red Raiders named to 2020 Preseason All-Big 12 Team

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior offensive lineman Jack Anderson, senior defensive lineman Eli Howard and sophomore punter Austin McNamara were selected Thursday to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team in a vote of media members who regularly cover the league.

Texas Tech finished tied for fourth in the league for preseason selections, trailing only Oklahoma (5), Texas (5) and Oklahoma State (4). Kansas State and Iowa State also matched the Red Raiders with three respective honorees.

Anderson will return to anchor the offensive line this fall after missing the final nine games of the 2019 season due to injury. He was a Preseason All-Big 12 pick a year ago prior to suffering an injury early in the season. Anderson, who leads the offensive line with 28 career starts, was selected to the All-Big 12 second team following his 2018 sophomore season and as a Freshman All-American after his 2017 true freshman campaign.

Howard has been among the most disruptive defensive linemen in the conference the past three years as he has totaled 14.0 sacks during that time, one shy of matching Brandon Sharpe (2008-09) for 10th all-time in program history. Howard, who has totaled 85 tackles over 30 career starts, was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection each of his first two years as a Red Raider before garnering second team accolades in 2019.

McNamara, meanwhile, was an All-Big 12 first team selection a year ago after putting together one of the best seasons by a true freshman in school history. He averaged an impressive 45.0 yards per punt in 2019, which led all freshmen nationally and ranked 16th nationally in the category. His average marked the highest by a Texas Tech freshman all-time and ranked fourth overall in single-season history.

The Big 12 will announce its media preseason poll on Friday afternoon.

