LUBBOCK, Texas – On Saturday, the Texas Tech University (TTU) softball team celebrated its first conference win of the season, but before that, the crowd would cheer on 3-year-old Hudson Baker as he threw out the first pitch.

Hudson has been battling Medulloblastoma brain cancer since November 2021. His family thought he was cancer-free in September 2022, but then, his cancer returned.

We first talked with Hudson’s grandparents back in January.

“He rang the bell and had chemo all last year,” said Bonnie Baker, Hudson’s grandmother. “They did emergency surgery on Thanksgiving, in June, he rang the bell and thought it was fine. In September, he had a scan, and everything was fine. On Dec. 19, he’s got tumors everywhere.”

Hudson’s first pitch happened during TTU alumni weekend, so the young man taking the mound meant even more to his mother, Jana Baker, who played softball at TTU from 1999-2002.

“It was awesome to see the support from former players and family and friends that live here in Lubbock since I grew up in Lubbock,” Jana said. “It was really nice to see everyone.”

The Lady Raiders softball team has taken Hudson under their wing. Jana said Coach Craig Snider reaches out weekly to check on her son throughout his fight.

“Coach Snider’s been awesome, and really engaged the girls,” Jana said. “Having the support from the alumni has been great. A lot of these people I haven’t seen in 21 years, so it’s fun to get together and that they all came to support Hudson.”

Jana said the support from the Red Raider community is what keeps them going.

“It’s been really nice to have the support and they adopted Hudson for the year which is fun,” Jana said. “It’s been nice to really be involved with the team and everyone has been wearing their ‘Strong Like Hudson’ bracelets and it’s just really cool to watch them on TV and see his bracelets.”

Hudson’s fight is far from over, but Jana is hopeful he can strike out cancer this time around.

“The tumors on his brain are shrinking,” Jana said. “They’re not gone, but we’re going to start chemo every 28 days, probably for the next year or so. We’re very optimistic that this will be the final straw where we can finally beat cancer.”

Hudson began another round of chemotherapy treatment on Monday in Houston, and his family said day one was a success.

Hudson’s parents have a foundation called ‘Strong Like Hudson.’ The money raised goes toward Hudson’s medical expenses as well as other kids who may be fighting similar battles.

If you would like to help out with Hudson’s fight, you can donate to his website.