Abernathy Antelopes 2021 Football Schedule

ABERNATHY, Texas — The Abernathy Independent School District released its schedule for the 2021 season.

The Antelopes open the season hosting Shallowater on August 27. The Antelope Bowl is September 17 when Abernathy hosts Post for Homecoming. Tough district play including back-to-back playoff teams, hosting Idalou on October 15 and traveling to Lubbock Roosevelt on the 22. Senior Night is October 29 when Stanton comes to Antelope Stadium.

Take a look at the Antelopes’ full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Shallowater

9/3: vs. Slaton

9/10: @ Sundown

9/17: vs. Post (Homecoming)

9/24: @ Littlefield

10/1: BYE WEEK

10/8: @ Reagan County

10/15: vs. Idalou

10/22: @ Lubbock Roosevelt

10/29: vs. Stanton (Senior Night)

11/5: @ Coahoma