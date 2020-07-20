Abernathy’s Bryson Daily reports to Army West Point

LUBBOCK, Texas — One more former West Texas standout athlete is off to his new home as Abernathy Quarterback Bryson Daily reported to Army West Point Mondayto begin basic training and when the NCAA allows, football practice.

Daily was a multi-sport athlete for the Antelopes and dominant on the football field both running and passing, while leading Abernathy to a 12-2 record in 2019. The Black Knights were the right fit for Daily, thanks in large part to growing up in Aberanthy.

“It really is a special place and when people say that they’re not just saying it, it really is a special place,” Daily said.

“The people here back you and just support you through everything. With your teammates it’s a brotherhood and really i think that’s what’s gonna set me up at Army. I got up there and when i visited the first thing i saw was the brotherhood and it reminded me of back home. To get around guys that are like minded as me and work as hard as me, that’s something I’m really looking forward to. Hard work is the number one key to winning and it’s the same thing with army and the same in life. So this place has really set me up well for that.”