Abernathy’s Matthew DeAnda signs to play football at West Texas A&M

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another local signing Wednesday as Abernathy’s Matthew DeAnda signed to play football at West Texas A&M.

Deanda started at middle linebacker for the Antelopes for three seasons, a total of 39 games and racked up 363 career tackles, 135 as a senior alone.

Head coach Justin Wiley said in part, “He’s been an on the field coach for our defense for the last two years. He has a knack for always being at the ball and making big plays in crucial times… and I can’t wait to watch his future unfold.”

Congrats to Matthew DeAnda!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar