Abernathy’s Matthew DeAnda signs to play football at West Texas A&M

Another local signing Wednesday as Abernathy’s Matthew DeAnda signed to play football at West Texas A&M.

Deanda started at middle linebacker for the Antelopes for three seasons, a total of 39 games and racked up 363 career tackles, 135 as a senior alone.

Head coach Justin Wiley said in part, “He’s been an on the field coach for our defense for the last two years. He has a knack for always being at the ball and making big plays in crucial times… and I can’t wait to watch his future unfold.”

Congrats to Matthew DeAnda!