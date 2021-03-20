Abilene Christian bounces Texas from NCAA Tournament with historic first round upset

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Abilene Christian upset the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.
ACU’s Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% free throw shooter this season, hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining to deliver the massive 53-52 upset over the Longhorns.
It was the 22nd time in the modern era of the NCAA Tournament that a No. 14 seed has upset a No. 3 seed.
Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds remaining to give Texas a 52-51 lead.
The Longhorns turned the ball over a season-high 22 times as Abilene Christian pestered and harassed the Texas offense. Abilene Christian dominated on the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Longhorns 19-5.
KXAN contributed to this story.