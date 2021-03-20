Abilene Christian bounces Texas from NCAA Tournament with historic first round upset

Texas’ Kai Jones (22) is pressured by Abilene Christian defenders Damien Daniels (4), Reggie Miller (10) and Clay Gayman (42) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Abilene Christian upset the Texas Longhorns in the first round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday night.

ACU’s Joe Pleasant, a 58.8% free throw shooter this season, hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds remaining to deliver the massive 53-52 upset over the Longhorns.

It was the 22nd time in the modern era of the NCAA Tournament that a No. 14 seed has upset a No. 3 seed.

Andrew Jones hit a 3-pointer with 14.6 seconds remaining to give Texas a 52-51 lead.

The Longhorns turned the ball over a season-high 22 times as Abilene Christian pestered and harassed the Texas offense. Abilene Christian dominated on the offensive glass, out-rebounding the Longhorns 19-5.

