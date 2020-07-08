Acosta, Herrera lead Sod Dogs to 21-3 win over Texarkana Twins

The Amarillo Sod Dogs are rolling, currently sitting at 5-2 after beating the Texarkana Twins 21-3 last night at Hodgetown. Two of the main reasons were Lubbock Christian’s Eduardo Acosta and Shandon Herrera. Acosta improving on his TCL Player of the Week honor, batting 1-3 with two walks and a sac fly. Not to mention a 2-rbi double with three in total to continue to lead the team. Shandon Herrera with another productive day on the bump throwing three strikeouts in three innings of work. Both Chaps learning and thriving in the Texas Collegiate League.