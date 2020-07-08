Breaking News
Guns seized from Lubbock home after Odessa mass shooting, new court records reveal more details

Acosta, Herrera lead Sod Dogs to 21-3 win over Texarkana Twins

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Amarillo Sod Dogs are rolling, currently sitting at 5-2 after beating the Texarkana Twins 21-3 last night at Hodgetown. Two of the main reasons were Lubbock Christian’s Eduardo Acosta and Shandon Herrera. Acosta improving on his TCL Player of the Week honor, batting 1-3 with two walks and a sac fly. Not to mention a 2-rbi double with three in total to continue to lead the team. Shandon Herrera with another productive day on the bump throwing three strikeouts in three innings of work. Both Chaps learning and thriving in the Texas Collegiate League.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar