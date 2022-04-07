LUBBOCK, Texas – After a successful first season as Head Coach of Texas Tech Men’s Basketball, Mark Adams and Texas Tech were in discussion for a long-term extension of Adams’ contract as reported by John Rothstein of College Hoops Today.

Rothstein also reported the contract extension for Adams could be up to five years.

Adams lead the Red Raiders to a 27-10 record in his first season and trip to the Sweet 16. Texas Tech went undefeated (18-0) this season at home which was the first time in 25 years.

