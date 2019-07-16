Alan Bowman makes Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

On Tuesday, Alan Bowman was one of 30 college quarterbacks added to the Davey O’Brien Watch List. The award goes to the nation’s best collegiate QB.

This comes after a stellar freshman season for Bowman, who threw for 2,638 yards and 17 touchdowns in just eight games, as his season was cut short by injury.

Bowman is one of four quarterbacks from the Big 12 on the preseason watch list, along with Baylor’s Charlie Brewer, Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.

The watch list will be cut down to 16 semifinalists on November 13 and then three finalists on November 25, with the winner being announced on December 12.

Bowman and the Red Raiders open their 2019 football season on August 31 against Montana State.