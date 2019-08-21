Alan Bowman named to Manning Award Watch List

Texas Tech Sophomore Quarterback Alan Bowman made his way onto another preseason watch list, this time for the the Manning Award, which goes to the top collegiate quarterback.

The Manning Award is one that was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl to recognize the success of the Manning family. It is the only award for signal callers that factors in someone’s performance in a bowl game.

This is the fourth preseason watch list that Bowman is on, along with the Campbell Award, Davey O’Brien Award and the Maxwell Award.

10 finalists for the Manning Award will be named on November 28 and the winner will be crowned the week after the College Football Playoff National Championship.