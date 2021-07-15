Anton Bulldogs 2021 Football Schedule

ANTON, Texas — The Anton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.

The Bulldogs open the season hosting Silverton on August 27. Anton hosts Kingdom Prep on September 10 and Homecoming is September 24 when Whiteface comes to town. The Bulldogs of Anton take on the Bulldogs of Amherst on the road on October 29. Senior Night is on a Thursday, November 4 hosting Lazbuddie.

Take a look at the full schedule below.

8/27: vs. Silverton

9/2: @ Southland

9/10: vs. Kingdom Prep

9/17: @ Lorenzo

9/24: vs. Whiteface (Homecoming)

10/1: @ Paducah

10/8: @ Whitharral

10/15: vs. Cotton Center

10/22: BYE WEEK

10/29: @ Amherst

11/4: vs. Lazbuddie (Senior Night)