Anton Bulldogs 2021 Football Schedule

ANTON, Texas — The Anton Independent School District released its football schedule for the 2021 season.
The Bulldogs open the season hosting Silverton on August 27. Anton hosts Kingdom Prep on September 10 and Homecoming is September 24 when Whiteface comes to town. The Bulldogs of Anton take on the Bulldogs of Amherst on the road on October 29. Senior Night is on a Thursday, November 4 hosting Lazbuddie.
Take a look at the full schedule below.
8/27: vs. Silverton
9/2: @ Southland
9/10: vs. Kingdom Prep
9/17: @ Lorenzo
9/24: vs. Whiteface (Homecoming)
10/1: @ Paducah
10/8: @ Whitharral
10/15: vs. Cotton Center
10/22: BYE WEEK
10/29: @ Amherst
11/4: vs. Lazbuddie (Senior Night)