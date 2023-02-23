BOSTON (AP) — The NHL-leading Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Dmitry Orlov and forward Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, according to two people with knowledge of the trade.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

It was not immediately clear what the Capitals were getting back for the two pending unrestricted free agents.

Orlov, 31, was a homegrown player for Washington and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2018. He and Hathaway, also 31, bring some added snarl to the Bruins, who are in reach of setting league records for the best regular season.

The Capitals are selling at the trade deadline for the first time in more than a decade.

___

Whyno reported from Washington.

___

