DALLAS (AP) — Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to the police report, a preliminary investigation of a “major disturbance” at a home on Wednesday determined that Miller, 34, and the woman got into a verbal argument. The report says the suspect became “visibly angry” when the woman left the room, went into the office in their apartment and slammed the door behind her.

It says Miller then told her to leave and, when she tried to retrieve her laptop and cell phone, Miller began pushing her, continuing to tell her to “get out.” She yelled “Stop. I’m pregnant” repeatedly, according to the report, and when the pushing caused her to fall into a chair, Miller put one hand on her neck and held it for 3 to 5 seconds.

The report says Miller threw her laptop on the floor and stomped on it, pulled a chunk of her hair out and threw her on the couch and put both hands around her neck. She told police she recorded some of the attack and, when she threatened to call police, he left.

The woman was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller.

The Bills, who have a bye this week, issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and “are in the process of gathering more information.”

The team said it would have no further comment at this point.

Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro selection.

Miller, who starred at Texas A&M and was a two-time first-team All-American, has played on two Super Bowl winners and was the MVP of the 2015 game with the Broncos. He won a second title in 2021 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

When he was traded by the Broncos, he held the franchise record for career sacks with 110.5.

