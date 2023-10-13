EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury.

Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart.

Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, either will be elevated from the practice squad or added to the roster to be his backup.

Daboll said Jones was in the Giants headquarters. He was hurt in the fourth quarter when he was sacked on a blind-side hit by Dolphins edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel. He immediately left the game and Taylor played the final 12 minutes.

This will be the first regular-season game Jones has missed since sitting out the final six games of the 2021 senior with another neck injury. The No. 6 overall pick in 2019, Jones said the injuries are not the same.

