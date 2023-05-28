ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Isaac Paredes homered and drove in four runs as the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays took two of three from the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers with a wild 11-10 victory on Sunday.

Luke Raley beat out an infield single leading off the seventh and scored on Wander Franco’s grounder, giving the Rays an 11-10 advantage.

Chris Taylor homered twice, and Max Muncy, Trayce Thompson and J.D. Martinez also connected for the Dodgers. Muncy left in the third with a left hamstring cramp, which occurred running the bases.

Thompson, who entered in an 0-for-39 slide, had three hits and walked once.

Los Angeles slugger Freddie Freeman went 2 for 5 with two doubles to extend his hitting streak to 17 games. He is hitting .441 (30 for 68) over the stretch.

Tampa Bay left-hander Josh Fleming gave up 10 runs — eight earned — and 12 hits in six innings. He surrendered five homers.

Dodgers righty Gavin Stone allowed seven runs and 10 hits in two innings. He has a 14.40 ERA over his first three career starts.

The Los Angeles rotation is without Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery), Dustin May (right forearm) and Julio Urías (left hamstring).

After Thompson hit a fifth-inning solo drive, Martinez and Taylor homered over a three-pitch stretch in the sixth to tie it at 10.

Jalen Beeks (2-2) worked a scoreless seventh before Jason Adam got six outs for his seventh save.

Tampa Bay closer Pete Fairbanks was warming up in the bullpen but left for the dugout with a trainer.

Yandy Díaz hit a third-inning RBI single before Paredes homered in a two-run fourth to put Tampa Bay up 10-7.

Taylor and Muncy went deep on back-to back pitches in a three-run second. Thompson got his first hit since April 17 with an RBI single to make it 3-1.

Jose Siri started the Rays’ six-run second with a triple that bounced over Taylor’s head in left. Paredes, who drove a run in the first with a single, added a two-run double as the Rays went ahead 7-3.

Martinez ran his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single during a four-run third that pulled the Dodgers even at 7. He has 18 RBIs over his last 15 games.

NUMBERS

Tampa Bay leads the majors with 101 homers. The Dodgers have 89. … The Rays stole five bases and have an MLB-best 47 in May.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: RHP Bobby Miller (1-0) will make his second career start Monday night against Washington.

Rays: Rookie RHP Taj Bradley (3-1) and Chicago Cubs RHP Marcus Stroman (4-4) are Monday’s starters.

___

