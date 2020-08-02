Marlins end isolation in Philly and leave for Baltimore

FILE – In this Thursday, July 16, 2020, file photo, the Miami Marlins take batting practice during a baseball workout at Marlins Park in Miami. The Marlins, one of the most under-the-radar teams in sports, have making news lately, all of it bad. Overtaken by a coronavirus outbreak, the team must scramble for roster replacements as they try salvage a season barely underway.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

MIAMI (AP) — The nightmarish first stop of the season for the Miami Marlins finally ended Sunday.

The Marlins left Philadelphia, where they were stranded in isolation for a week after their season-opening series because of a coronavirus outbreak that sidelined half of the team.

With the affected players already back in the Miami, the healthy Marlins traveled to Baltimore, where they are scheduled to resume play Tuesday.

For the second day in a row, the Marlins had no new positive tests among players and staff, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the results had not been publicly released.

The Philadelphia Phillies also received results and had no new positives. The team was to work out at Citizens Bank Park in preparation for the resumption of its season Monday at the New York Yankees.

The Marlins haven’t played since July 26 in Philadelphia because of the outbreak within their traveling party. Infected Marlins players and staff left Philadelphia in sleeper buses Friday and returned to Miami to quarantine there.

The Marlins planned to announce roster moves involving reinforcements Monday.

Also, Cincinnati first baseman Joey Votto was put on the injured list before the scheduled opener of a doubleheader at Detroit. The Reds gave no reason for the move but specified that Votto, a six-time All-Star, is not on the 10-day injured list.

Votto, 36, is batting .259 with two home runs and five RBIs in seven games this season.

___

