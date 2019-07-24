AP Top 25 Podcast: Alabama, Georgia heading for SEC showdown

Alabama and Georgia appear to be heading toward another high-stakes showdown in the Southeastern Conference. Or the College Football Playoff. Or both.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports joins AP’s Ralph Russo to preview the SEC.

What teams could stand in the way of a second straight meeting in the championship game between the Crimson Tide and Bulldogs?

LSU is getting a lot of hype going into the season, but is Texas A&M being undersold? What SEC East quarterback could be on the verge of a breakout season? Could the SEC go two straight seasons without a coach being fired? Who is the best running back in the conference?

Sallee and Russo both make their division and championship picks.

