Aquino breaks NL rookie record but Marlins beat Reds 4-3

Cincinnati Reds’ Aristides Aquino, left, is congratulated by Joey Votto after Aquino hit a hone run, scoring Lotto, during the first inning of the tema’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Aristides Aquino’s homer set a record.

Harold Ramirez’s homer set off a celebration.

Aquino broke the National League rookie mark for homers in a month with his 14th in August, but Ramirez homered leading off the 12th inning for the Miami Marlins, who beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 Thursday night to avert a four-game sweep.

Aquino hit a two-run homer in the first for Cincinnati, and his two-out RBI single in the eighth tied it at 3.

Miami’s Jon Berti, Austin Dean and Starlin Castro hit solo home runs off Alex Wood, who has allowed 10 homers in 35 2/3 innings this season. Ramirez, a rookie, pulled a 1-1 pitch over the fence against closer Raisel Iglesias (2-10) for his third walk-off RBI.

“I can’t explain it,” Ramirez said. “I am proud of every walk-off.”

“I’m going to start leaving him on the bench until walk-off time,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

The Marlins finished 1-6 in the season series with the Reds, and earned only their sixth victory in the past 26 games.

“Any time we can get a win right now, it feels good,” Mattingly said.

Aquino broke the rookie record of 13 in a month set by the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger in June 2017. The major league record by a rookie is 18 by the Tigers’ Rudy York in August 1937.

Reds manager David Bell’s reaction to his outfielder’s latest achievement?

“Speechless,” Bell said. “Guys are having fun watching him and what he’s doing. Pretty special.”

Aquino, who was promoted from the minors on Aug. 1, tied the Reds record for homers by a player in a month held by Frank Robinson (1962) and Greg Vaughn (1999). He leads majors with 32 RBIs this month.

Robert Dugger, making his second career start for the Marlins, pitched seven innings and allowed two runs, both unearned. He retired 13 in a row during one stretch.

“It just shows I guess I belong here,” Dugger said.

Tyler Kinley (3-1) pitched two perfect innings. Attendance was 6,466, and only a few hundred spectators remained at the end.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto reached on a two-base error in the first inning when his deep fly was dropped by center fielder Lewis Brinson. With two out, Aquino homered.

Berti led off the Marlins’ first with a homer for the third time this year. Dean homered to tie the game in the fifth, and Castro’s 14th homer in the sixth gave Miami a 3-2 lead.

It was the first time in franchise history that four or more solo homers accounted for all of the team’s runs.

CLOSER’S WOES

Iglesias has 27 saves but is now tied for the team lead in losses.

“When you come in to save a game, it is not a secret that the adrenaline is different,” the Cuban right-hander said in Spanish. “Apparently, tie games and I are not friends.”

UPCOMING MOVE

Reds RHP Tyler Mahle will be recalled from Triple-A Louisville to start one game of their doubleheader Saturday in St. Louis. RHP Sonny Gray will start the second game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Jose Ureña (lower back) and SS Miguel Rojas (hamstring) are close to being activated from the injured list, Mattingly said.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34) is scheduled to start Friday in the opener of a four-game series at St. Louis. The Reds have lost four of his five starts since he was acquired July 31.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (3-5, 4.97) is scheduled to start Friday to begin a three-game series at Washington.

___

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve_Wine

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports