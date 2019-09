Baltimore Ravens defenders tackle Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced that they cut former Texas Tech wide receiver Michael Crabtree.

We have released WR Michael Crabtree. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 23, 2019

In just two games with Arizona, Crabtree registered only four catches for 22 yards.

The 32 year old will now become an unrestricted free agent as he tries to keep his NFL career alive.