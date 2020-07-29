Arizona’s Merrill Kelly loses no-hit bid in 7th at Texas

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly (29) delivers against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly lost his no-hit bid with one out in the seventh inning when Rougned Odor hit a solo homer for the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night.

Before Odor homered on Kelly’s 76th pitch, the Rangers have had only two runners — Joey Gallo on a walk in the second, and an error that allowed a runner before a double play in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks still led 4-1. They scored three unearned runs in the first inning before Kelly threw his first pitch.

A Houston native, Kelly was facing the Rangers for the first time. The game comes on the anniversary of Kenny Rogers’ perfect game for Texas at home in 1994, the year they opened their previous stadium.

Texas is playing its first season in a new $1.2 billion stadium with a retractable roof. In their first three games there, the Rangers batted .174 and scored only five runs.

The 31-year-old Kelly is in his second season with the Diamondbacks, after going 13-14 last year. He was 48-36 with a 3.86 ERA in 119 games in the Korean Baseball Organization from 2015-18, after the five seasons before that in the Tampa Bay Rays organization without playing in the majors.

