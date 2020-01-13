Astros fire manager, general manager in wake of sign stealing scandal

Houston Astros manager AJ Hinch watches during batting practice before Game 1 of baseball’s American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HOUSTON — Houston Astros owner Jim Crane announced Monday that he is firing manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.

The decision comes just more than hour after the MLB announced year-long suspensions for Hinch and Luhnow for the Astros’ sign stealing scandal.

Houston also lost its first and second round picks in the next two MLB Drafts as punishment for stealing signs.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who was the Astros’ bench coach during the team’s World Series winning 2017 season, is expected to be punished by the MLB as well.