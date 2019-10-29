Astros Manager Hinch: team’s World Series surge came because players brought personality back

HOUSTON (Nexstar) — The Houston Astros are 27 outs from winning the World Series.

Their 3-2 lead over the Washington Nationals has seen a series in which the road team has won the first five road games for the third time in baseball history. It has only happened in 1996 between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees, and in 1906 between the Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox.

Astros shortstop Carlos Correa said Houston has the edge for Game 6.

“We’ve gotta win one more game,” he said Sunday night. “Obviously [Washington has] a great team on the other side, we’ve got a lot of respect for them and the group of guys they’ve got over there, but we’ve got to go out there and take care of business in Houston.”

He said the team “really played like we wanted this championship,’ in the three straight wins in Washington.

Asked after Game 5 about what changed for the club from Texas, manager A.J. Hinch said the team has been in situations like that before.

“We know on the front end you can’t assume anything when you are ahead, and on the other end you can’t assume when you’re down,” he said.

“I don’t think we tweaked anything, but we started to bring our personality back, we started to bring our run production back, and we started to play from our head which was key for us these three games in Washington,” Hinch continued.

“Subsequently, our pitching staff decided not to give up very many runs,” he added. “Combine those things and we came away with three wins.”

Both teams scheduled a rematch of the Game 2 match up on the mound for Game 6. The Astros will send out Justin Verlander, and the Nationals will throw Stephen Strasburg.