Baylor pauses football over virus; Oklahoma State game still on for now

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas. Baylor and Houston play this week for the first time since 1995, when both teams were in the Southwest Conference. Brewer enters his senior season with 7,742 yards passing, third in school history behind 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (10,366) and Bryce Petty (8,195). (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

WACO, Texas (AP/KXAN) — Baylor says it is pausing football activities to evaluate recent positive tests for COVID-19 but still hopes to play its next game at home against Oklahoma State next week.

The school reported 10 new cases among athletes across all sports in its most recent update.

The Bears have already had two games called off because of coronavirus issues. Baylor has played two games, beating Kansas and losing to West Virginia.

Additionally, the Baylor University dashboard reports 79 active COVID-19 cases in its entire community as of Thursday afternoon. Since Aug. 1, the university says there have been more than 1,000 cases total and more than 42,000 tests have been done.

The university’s data accounts for students, faculty, staff and contractors. The dashboard is updated daily at 3 p.m.

Parts of this report were contributed by the Associated Press.