LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced its scheduling matrix for the 2023-24 basketball season Thursday.

Teams will play five Big 12 opponents twice and the other eight conference opponents one time, for a total of 18 Conference games.

Texas Tech – Men

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas

Home-only: BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, K-State

Away-only: Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma, West Virginia

Texas Tech – Women

Home-and-away: Cincinnati, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas, TCU

Home-only: UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State

Away-only: Baylor, BYU, Oklahoma, West Virginia

According to the conference, opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results, and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness.

A full Big 12 schedule will be released at a later date.