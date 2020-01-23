Big 12 Conference suspends 4 players following bench clearing brawl

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference announced it would be suspending four players involved in a violent brawl during conclusion of the Kansas State vs. Kansas men’s basketball game.

The following list denotes the players suspended, their school, and length of suspension:

Silvio De Sousa – Kansas University – 12 games

David McCormack – Kansas University – 2 games

James Love – Kansas State University – 8 games

Antonio Gordon – Kansas State University – 3 games

In addition, both schools’ programs were officially reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies because players left the bench during the fight.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, in a statement on their website. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”