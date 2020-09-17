All 12 Playbook: OSU, Baylor prepare to kick off season openers

The All 12 Playbook show will live stream Thursdays at 3:30/2:30c. At times it can take a few moments for the stream to begin.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The 2020 Big 12 football season continues this weekend with a light schedule of just two games, and All 12 Playbook will preview those games as well as wrap

up the season openers from the previous weekend.

KFOR’s Brian Brinkley anchors our weekly live streaming show, and you’ll get reports on all ten teams each week, wrapping up the previous week’s games and looking ahead to what’s next.

In this week’s edition, we’ll preview the season openers for Oklahoma State and Baylor.

Dylan Buckingham will be live with a report on the Cowboys, who host Tulsa in a game that was postponed one week.

Baylor gets the season started by hosting the Houston Cougars, and we’ll have a report from Matt Roberts in Waco.

We’ll also wrap up the season openers for the seven teams who got started last week, including big wins by Oklahoma and Texas, and some surprising upset losses for Iowa State and

Kansas State.

All 12 Playbook will be your weekly source for all the latest on the conference teams as they navigate through the difficulties of the pandemic and strive to keep their championship hopes alive.

Watch every Thursday for All 12 Playbook.