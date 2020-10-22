Watch: All 12 Playbook: Two conference undefeated teams meet this week as all 10 schools in action

All 12 Playbook streams every Thursday at 3:30/2:30c.

This week’s All 12 Playbook will look ahead to all ten teams returning to game action this Saturday.

Three teams are unbeaten in conference play and two of them will meet, as Oklahoma State hosts Iowa State.

Dylan Buckingham of KFOR will preview the game from the Cowboys’ perspective, while Mark Freund of WHO in Des Moines reports on the

Cyclones’ end of things.

Kansas State is tied atop the Big 12 standings as well, and Pete Francis of KSNT in Topeka breaks down the Wildcats’ rivalry game with struggling Kansas.

Baylor returns to action after back-to-back off weekends as the Bears visit Texas. Matt Roberts will talk with us live on Baylor’s wild season in which they have

only played two games.

Brian Brinkley hosts All 12 Playbook each week, live-streaming every Thursday at 2:30 pm central time.