Countdown to Daytona: Daytona International Speedway president breaks down 2021 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (FOX8/FOX 46) — The Daytona 500 is Sunday, and this week, FOX8 WGHP and FOX 46 Charlotte are bringing you continuous coverage leading up to the historic race.

In today’s Countdown to Daytona — streaming at 1 p.m. ET live from the track — FOX8’s Kevin Connolly and FOX 46’s Will Kunkel talk with Chip Wile, president of the Daytona International Speedway. Wile will break down the 2021 race season and how they plan to keep race fans safe at the track.

Connolly and Kunkel will also recap the CLASH race from Tuesday night and talk to the two drivers who crashed into each other on the last lap.

Lastly, Connolly and Kunkel will preview the Daytona 500 qualifying process, which starts Wednesday night at 7 p.m.