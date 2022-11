LUBBOCK, Texas – Several area teams have advanced to the area round of the high school football playoffs. Here is a schedule of times and locations for this week’s action:

Class 6A Division II

Frenship vs. Southlake Carroll – Friday 7p.m. | San Angelo Stadium

Class 5A Division I

Cooper vs. Aledo – Friday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)

Class 4A Division I

Estacado vs. Randall – Friday 7p.m. | Happy State Bank Stadium (Canyon)

Class 3A Division I

Brock vs. Muleshoe – Thursday 7 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)

Shallowater vs Paradise – Friday 7p.m. | Wolf Stadium in (Colorado City)

Class 3A Division II

Idalou vs Crane – Friday 7p.m. | Mustang Stadium (Denver City)

Class 2A Division II

New Home vs Sunray – Friday 7 p.m. – Whiteface Stadium (Hereford)

Ralls vs. Clarendon – Friday 7 p.m. – Younger Field (Tulia)

Sudan vs Wellington – Friday 7 p.m. | Dick Bivens Stadium (Amarillo)

Seagraves vs Vega – Friday 7 p.m. | Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium (Plainview)

Class 1A Division I

Nazareth vs Springlake-Earth – Friday 7:30 p.m. | Buffalo Stadium (Petersburg)

Class 1A Division II

Whitharral vs Klondike – Friday 7:30 p.m. | Archie Warwick Memorial Stadium (Lubbock)

TAPPS DIV. III

Trinity Christian vs. Grace Prep – Saturday 1 p.m. | Mustang Bowl (Sweetwater)

DIV. IV

Lubbock Christian vs. Central Texas Christian – Friday 7 p.m. | McMurry University (Abilene)

TAPPS Six-Man Division III

Christ the King vs Longview Heritage – Saturday 3 p.m. | Greyhound Stadium (Strawn)