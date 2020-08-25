Blitz Preview: Abernathy Antelopes

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 3A-Division 2, District 4 Abernathy Antelopes.

Abernathy’s coming off a 12-2 record that culminated in a Regional Finals appearance in 2019, but a lot of change at the top makes for an interesting season for the Antelopes.

For the first time in over a decade Darrell Daily won’t be the Head Coach on the sideline for the Antelopes and for the first time in four seasons, Coach Daily’s son, Bryson, won’t be taking snaps under center.

It’s now on new Head Coach Justin Wiley and former Wide Receiver, now starting Quarterback, Jess Hoel to take over where the Daily’s left off and continue the tradition of Abernathy football.