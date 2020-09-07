Blitz Preview: All Saints Patriots

5A, 6A & TAPPS schools are back on the practice fields today, so our 2020 Blitz Previews return with the TAPPS Six-Man, Division 3, District 1 All Saints Patriots.

The Patriots return five starters on each side of the ball from 2019 but Head Coach Skyler Smith says the team is still very young and will gain a lot of experience from another year of action.

All Saints wants to see more athleticism and versatility out of this season’s team, which will be needed with a tough District that includes teams like Abilene christian and Kingdom Prep here in town.