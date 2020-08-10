Blitz Preview: Borden County Coyotes

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 1A-Division 1, District 4 Borden County Coyotes.

Borden County coming off a solid 2019 campaign where they went 12-1 overall, but it ultimately ended in disappointment in the Regional Finals. A great season for most teams but the Coyotes are used to winning State Championships and 2020 could be another shot at the title.

Five starters return on each side of the ball for Borden County and Head Coach Trey Richey built another non-district schedule that should prepare his team for the grind of the playoffs.

Coach Richey also says this group of seniors has learned from past State Champions and waited their turn to leave their legacy.