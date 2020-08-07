Blitz Preview: Crosbyton Chiefs

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 2A-Division 2, District 5 Crosbyton Chiefs. Crosbyton went 1-9 in 2019 with no District wins but they’re set for a restart here in 2020 with new Head Coach Collin Justiss.

The good news is nine starters return on each side of the ball but Coach Justiss is focused on the fundamentals. If the Chiefs focus on bending but not breaking on defense and perfecting the details, everything else will take care of itself, including scoring, stopping the opponent and wins.