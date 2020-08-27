Blitz Preview: Estacado Matadors

We finish up, for now, our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 4A-Division 2, District 2 Estacado Matadors.

Estacado’s coming off an historic 2019 season where they went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in over 50 years and made it to the Regional Semi-finals, but a lot of talent has to be replaced in 2020.

Five starters return on offense and only two on defense, but starting QB Jay’lon Dobbins does return to run the offense and should take another step as a player just like he did after his Sophomore season.

Coach Cluley’s known for his defense but with nine new starters it will be a learning process early in the season. The Matadors need the offense to be ready to go week one against Midland-Greenwood and keep the pressure off the defense.