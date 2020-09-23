2020 Blitz Preview: Frenship Tigers

Our final 2020 Blitz Preview is on the lone Lubbock area 6A program, the district 2 Frenship Tigers.

Frenship took a step as a program in 2019, going 6-4 while making it to the Bi-District finals. Not as much experience in 2020 with only 5 starters returning on each side of the ball, but some key pieces are still in tact.

Running Back William Bayouth is back after amassing over 1,000 all-purpose yards last season and center Tye Johnson will lead the way for Bayouth with his three years experience and help out whomever lines up under center.

The Defense will lean on four year starters Tristan Laughlin and Jake Gilbert in the linebacking core to anchor and lead the defense. Head Coach Jay Northcutt confident his team will pick up experience quickly to capitalize on their all-around depth.