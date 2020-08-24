Blitz Preview: Idalou Wildcats

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 3A-Division 2, District 4 Idalou Wildcats.

Head Coach Jeff Lofton has eight starters returning on each side of the ball, so the experience is there for the Wildcats to make another run at the playoffs here in 2020, just like they did in 2019. Even in a tough District that landed Roosevelt and Abernathy in the postseason, with the Antelopes making it a few rounds deep.

Idalou will rely on the experience gained from last year to power through a tough schedule and make their presence felt all season long.