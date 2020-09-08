Blitz Preview: Kingdom Prep Warriors

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the TAPPS Six-Man Division 3, District 1 Kingdom Prep Warriors.

KPA went 8-2 in 2019 with a playoff birth and four starters return on each side of the ball.

Head Coach Jeff Klein’s built this team over the last few years by taking a step as a program each season and 2020 is no exception, even with some key seniors graduating and the pandemic messing up everything.

The Warriors will be lead on offense by Justin Cunningham, Mckellan Bundy and Samuel Griffith who will use a balanced attack to keep opponents on their toes.