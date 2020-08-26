Blitz Preview: Levelland Lobos

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 4A-Division 2, District 2 Levelland Lobos.

Head Coach Andy Correll’s going into year two with the Lobos after making it to the playoffs in his first campaign, but only five starters return on offense, seven on defense, with the entire o-line needing to be replaced.

Coach Correll says the Lobos are loaded at every skill position, including Isaiah Salazar at Running Back, Jason Ramirez at Wide Receiver and Bryant White at Quarterback, which should help the less experienced players settle in.

Levelland will also be looking to keep their opponents on their heels with a quicker offense in 2020, now that the team has a year in Coach Correll’s system to fall back on.