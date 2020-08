We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 1A-Division 1, District 2, Lorenzo Hornets. Lorenzo was 4-6 in 2019, but 0-4 in the district.

New Head Coach Shean Abston will be leaning on Senior Quarterback Aaron Martinez with four returners on offense and three on defense.

Six-man teams can put up points in a hurry if a team isn’t fundamentally sound on the defensive side of the ball, so Coach Abston is focusing his efforts on keeping the games low scoring and making touchdowns a premium.