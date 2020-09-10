Blitz Preview: Lubbock Christian Eagles

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the TAPPS Division 3 and 4, District 1 Lubbock Christian Eagles.

LCHS enters 2020 coming off an impressive 13-1 season and a State Championship appearance. The Eagles return five starters on defense and three on offense, including starting QB Alex Lack but LCHS lost seven All-Staters and 12 All-District selections from last year’s historic squad.

Head Coach Chris Softley is happy with the talent he has on his team, now it’s about growing up quickly and gaining experience for a shortened season, where there’s no time for a slow start.