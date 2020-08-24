Blitz Preview: Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 3A-Division 2, District 4 Lubbock Roosevelt Eagles.

Coach Landers heads into his 3rd year as Head Coach of the Eagles with his most talented and experienced team so far.

10 starters return on defense, nine on offense and they’re pushing for a little history here in 2020. The Eagles made it into the postseason in 2019, but the program has only been to the playoffs in two consecutive seasons once since moving to 11-man football in 1965 and that was in 1985-1986.

Coach Landers says the team lost way too many close games last season, but his squad has grown from the experience and will be ready for those situations this year. Moreover there’s been an added emphasis on ball security and not giving opponents extra possessions.