Blitz Preview: Motley County Matadors

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 1A-Division 2, District 7 Motley County Matadors.

Head Coach Mike Bigham’s group is coming off an impressive 11-4 2019 campaign where they made it all the way to the State Championship.

The Matadors are back with some unfinished business in 2020, returning five starters on both sides of the ball, including Junior Running Back Jake Richards who burst onto the scene last season.

Richards set a single-season six-man rushing record, running for 4,081 yards and 67 rushing touchdowns.

With this much skill and experience returning for the Matadors, Coach Bigham says his team’s belief is in the right place for another run at the State Championship.