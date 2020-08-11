Blitz Preview: New Deal Lions

We continue our 2020 Blitz Previews with the 2A-Division 2, District 2 New Deal Lions.

The Lions were 10-2 in 2019, making it to the Area round of the playoffs, but after losing in the State Title game in 2018, they want more here in 2020.

Eight starters return on each side of the ball for New Deal, including a deep junior class, headlined by Linebacker/Running Back Leric Eaton, who was named Dave Campbell’s District Preseason Defensive MVP.

New deal has to travel to Post this season, while hosting Idalou and Sundown. A difficult schedule, but the Lions are ready to return to form and compete for championships once again.